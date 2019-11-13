Dr. Azeen Sadeghian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadeghian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azeen Sadeghian, MD
Overview
Dr. Azeen Sadeghian, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Tulane Medical Center In New Orleans
Dr. Sadeghian works at
Locations
-
1
Baton Rouge General Physicians Dermatology8585 Picardy Ave Ste 512, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 819-1181
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sadeghian?
Dr. Sadeghian is the best Dermatologist that I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. She is very professional, knowledgeable, and always goes above and beyond for her patients. She truly cares about her patients and will take as much time as is needed.
About Dr. Azeen Sadeghian, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1104184720
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Medical Center In New Orleans
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadeghian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadeghian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadeghian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadeghian works at
Dr. Sadeghian has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadeghian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadeghian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadeghian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadeghian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadeghian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.