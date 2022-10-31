Dr. Azeem Sachedina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachedina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azeem Sachedina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Azeem Sachedina, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They completed their residency with Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
Dr. Sachedina works at
Locations
-
1
Sachedina Urology1670 N University Dr Ste A, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 227-6747
-
2
HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Tamarac7421 N University Dr Ste 310, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 722-4950Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Surgery Center at Coral Springs967 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 341-5553
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sachedina?
Most satisfying Experience. Excellent care. What a blessing when we met Dr. Sachedina. It was like divine intervention. My husband had gone through several urologists and hospitalizations. Changing hospitals put us in Dr. Sachedina's care. He was never doubtful that he could provide care for him. He never said that my husband was too old as another well known urologist had said to him. My husband received surgery done by Dr. Sachedina, recovered nicely. Continued follow up found another problem, had another surgery 2 years after the first to fix that problem. He is now as right as rain. We travel almost 2 hours to see Dr. Sachedina. Would not change urologists for the world.
About Dr. Azeem Sachedina, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1629060876
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- Loyola U Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachedina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachedina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachedina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachedina works at
Dr. Sachedina has seen patients for Hydronephrosis, Hydrocele and Orchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachedina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sachedina speaks Spanish.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachedina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachedina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachedina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachedina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.