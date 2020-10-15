Overview

Dr. Azat Bogikian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Bogikian works at Optum - Family Medicine in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.