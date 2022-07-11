Dr. Azarel Abinader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abinader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azarel Abinader, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Azarel Abinader, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina.
Dr. Abinader works at
Locations
Azarel Abinader MD3091 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 649-6077
Azarel Abinader, MD Rheumatology4980 W 10th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 556-0866Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Azarel Abinader, MD Rheumatology551 E 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 819-7770Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Azarel Abinader, MD Rheumatology12550 Biscayne Blvd Ste 500, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 899-7090Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Azarel Abinader, MD7500 SW 8th St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 265-9686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Abinader for over a year. Prior to this I was in horrible pain due to my rheumatoid symptoms. She immediately completed a plan where I feel better than ever. On Friday I went to see her at her office and to my overwhelming dismay found that they had terminated her contract. ARE YOU PEOPLE CRAZY. Her devotion to her field is unmatched by far to any doctor that I have ever had. WHERE ARE YOU. I will follow you to where you may be practicing. Respectfully, a true believer in you.
About Dr. Azarel Abinader, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Harbor Hospital Center, Baltimore, Maryland Affiliated To The University Of Maryland Medical School.
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina
- Florida International University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abinader has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abinader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abinader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abinader has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abinader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abinader speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Abinader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abinader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abinader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abinader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.