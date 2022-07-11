See All Rheumatologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Azarel Abinader, MD

Rheumatology
4.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Azarel Abinader, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina.

Dr. Abinader works at Azarel Abinader MD in Miami, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL and North Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Azarel Abinader MD
    3091 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 649-6077
  2. 2
    Azarel Abinader, MD Rheumatology
    4980 W 10th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 556-0866
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Azarel Abinader, MD Rheumatology
    551 E 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 819-7770
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Azarel Abinader, MD Rheumatology
    12550 Biscayne Blvd Ste 500, North Miami, FL 33181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 899-7090
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  5. 5
    Azarel Abinader, MD
    7500 SW 8th St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 265-9686

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 11, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr Abinader for over a year. Prior to this I was in horrible pain due to my rheumatoid symptoms. She immediately completed a plan where I feel better than ever. On Friday I went to see her at her office and to my overwhelming dismay found that they had terminated her contract. ARE YOU PEOPLE CRAZY. Her devotion to her field is unmatched by far to any doctor that I have ever had. WHERE ARE YOU. I will follow you to where you may be practicing. Respectfully, a true believer in you.
    Mary Solares — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Azarel Abinader, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1942388566
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
    • Harbor Hospital Center, Baltimore, Maryland Affiliated To The University Of Maryland Medical School.
    • Harbor Hospital Center, Baltimore, Maryland Affiliated To The University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
    • Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina
    • Florida International University College of Medicine
