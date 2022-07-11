Overview

Dr. Azarel Abinader, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina.



Dr. Abinader works at Azarel Abinader MD in Miami, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL and North Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.