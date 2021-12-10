Overview

Dr. Azam Shamani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Shamani works at Dr. A. Shamani Family Practice in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.