Dr. Azam Riyaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Azam Riyaz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Digestive Care Consultants23451 Madison St Ste 290, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-1246
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center - Torrance4101 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-7676
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 325-9110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great!!! Excellent!!! care taker !!1What more can I say?
About Dr. Azam Riyaz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184613382
Education & Certifications
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riyaz has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riyaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
