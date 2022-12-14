Overview

Dr. Azam Basheer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Hillsdale Hospital.



Dr. Basheer works at Henry Ford Allegiance Orthopedic & Neuroscience Center in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.