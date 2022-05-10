Overview

Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine.



Dr. Shirazi works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.