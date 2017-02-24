See All Pediatricians in Monroe, MI
Dr. Azadeh Khaghany, MD

Pediatrics
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Azadeh Khaghany, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Khaghany works at Soudabeh Ahadi MD in Monroe, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Laboratory Corporation of America
    55 Cole Rd, Monroe, MI 48162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 244-5560

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 24, 2017
    Dr. Khaghany has been my son's doctor since birth (he's almost 4 now). She and her staff are fantastic and make us feel like part of a family. They always get us in when needed and are so helpful!
    Monroe, MI — Feb 24, 2017
    About Dr. Azadeh Khaghany, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417065855
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azadeh Khaghany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaghany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khaghany has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khaghany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khaghany works at Soudabeh Ahadi MD in Monroe, MI. View the full address on Dr. Khaghany’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaghany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaghany.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaghany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaghany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

