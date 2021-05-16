See All Neurosurgeons in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Azadeh Farin, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (80)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Azadeh Farin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Farin works at Huntington Beach - Beach Blvd in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorialcare Medical Group Long Beach - Cardiovascular Surgery
    3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 340, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 427-5388
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 16, 2021
    Dr. Farin performed cervical neck/spine surgery on me March 10, 2021. As a 78-yr old man, Dr. Farin restored my quality of life. Thank you Dr. Azedah Farin.
    David Bloom — May 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Azadeh Farin, MD
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Farin to family and friends

    Dr. Farin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Farin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Azadeh Farin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235304833
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lac Usc Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Southern California Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azadeh Farin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farin works at Huntington Beach - Beach Blvd in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Farin’s profile.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Farin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

