Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayyampalayam Mohan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ayyampalayam Mohan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Mohan works at
Locations
A R Mohan MD Inc1818 N Orange Grove Ave Ste 308, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 591-0889
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 622-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon. He was extremely careful. Hospital nurses spoke highly of him. He agreed to my request for minimal anesthesia subject to putting me to sleep if needed (it wasn't). Post operative care was great.
About Dr. Ayyampalayam Mohan, MD
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1407952229
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohan works at
Dr. Mohan has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohan speaks Tamil.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.