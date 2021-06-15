Dr. Ayub Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayub Hussain, MD
Overview
Dr. Ayub Hussain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Hussain works at
Locations
Northside Gastroenterology Associates, PA18400 Katy Fwy Ste 430, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 668-1472
Northside Gastroenterology Associates, PA10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 310, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 668-1492
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hussain has removed several precancerous polyps from me. His bedside manner is second to none and without hesitation, I would fully recommend him to anyone. Unfortunately, his clinic staff at NCH could do with a few lessons in patient relations though. You are nobody to them and they really do let it show! There is more to every patient other than their ‘ID and Insurance card’ which is about all they have to say to you. A smiley greeting wouldn’t hurt them - or perhaps it really would ……. Maybe they should just try it and find out for themselves some day - soon. They may feel good after it!
About Dr. Ayub Hussain, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1538279468
Education & Certifications
- Highland Hospital
- Highland Hospital
- Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.