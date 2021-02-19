Dr. Aysha Meloukheia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meloukheia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aysha Meloukheia, MD
Overview
Dr. Aysha Meloukheia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Psychiatric Group of Orlando422 S Alafaya Trl Ste 17, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 275-0745
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Dr. Very knowledgeable, and kind hearted. Great interactions with her and staff.
About Dr. Aysha Meloukheia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1801912894
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meloukheia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meloukheia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meloukheia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meloukheia speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Meloukheia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meloukheia.
