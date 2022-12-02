Dr. Ayse Bag Ozbek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bag Ozbek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayse Bag Ozbek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ayse Bag Ozbek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They graduated from ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Bag Ozbek works at
Locations
-
1
Risk Reductn & Diseas Mgmt Ctr26 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-0580
-
2
Stony brook rheumatology200 Motor Pkwy Ste C16, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 444-9600
-
3
Associates in Internal Medicine1150 Saint Nicholas Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 851-5350
-
4
Advanced Specialty Care Stony Brook Medicine Commack500 Commack Rd # 103, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 638-6101
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ozbek is always knowledgeable and provides helpful insights.
About Dr. Ayse Bag Ozbek, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Turkish
- 1386886042
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY
- DOKUZ EYLUL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bag Ozbek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bag Ozbek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bag Ozbek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bag Ozbek works at
Dr. Bag Ozbek has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bag Ozbek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bag Ozbek speaks Turkish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bag Ozbek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bag Ozbek.
