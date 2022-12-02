See All Rheumatologists in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Ayse Bag Ozbek, MD

Rheumatology
4 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ayse Bag Ozbek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They graduated from ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Bag Ozbek works at Stony Brook Internists in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Hauppauge, NY, New York, NY and Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Risk Reductn & Diseas Mgmt Ctr
    26 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-0580
  2. 2
    Stony brook rheumatology
    200 Motor Pkwy Ste C16, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-9600
  3. 3
    Associates in Internal Medicine
    1150 Saint Nicholas Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 851-5350
  4. 4
    Advanced Specialty Care Stony Brook Medicine Commack
    500 Commack Rd # 103, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 638-6101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Behcet's Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursal Drainage Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Lupus Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Inclusion Body Myositis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Myopathies Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lupus in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Lupus Nephritis Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Myalgia Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
Nail Patella Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren Syndrome, Primary Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Treatment Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Synovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Dr. Ozbek is always knowledgeable and provides helpful insights.
    Shannon — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Ayse Bag Ozbek, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386886042
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • DOKUZ EYLUL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ayse Bag Ozbek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bag Ozbek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bag Ozbek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bag Ozbek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bag Ozbek has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bag Ozbek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bag Ozbek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bag Ozbek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bag Ozbek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bag Ozbek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

