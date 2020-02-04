Dr. Ayoub Sayeg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayeg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayoub Sayeg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ayoub Sayeg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Dr. Sayeg works at
Locations
-
1
Sayeg Plastic Surgery30603 Southfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076 Directions (248) 526-9090
-
2
Michigan Cosmetic-reconstructive Surgery29110 Inkster Rd Ste 250, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 213-2900Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sayeg?
Just like what the saying goes, beauty is a joy forever. I wanted to wear clothes without any hindrance. " No layer of cake" in my body especially if I'm wearing a tight fitting blouse or pants. I have no hesitation at all. And I can say this was one of the best decisions of my life. The Staff at 63 Laser & Skin Clinic are very warm, polite, and caring. Dr. Sayeg is top notch and very professional, skilled, and concerned. I am so happy with the results. The post op pain is nothing compared to the joy and confidence liposuction brought me. What the best indication is that I have no regret and I love my liposuction results. I am going back for more operations.
About Dr. Ayoub Sayeg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1780616359
Education & Certifications
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayeg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayeg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayeg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayeg works at
Dr. Sayeg speaks Arabic.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayeg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayeg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayeg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayeg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.