See All Plastic Surgeons in Southfield, MI
Dr. Ayoub Sayeg, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ayoub Sayeg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ayoub Sayeg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.

Dr. Sayeg works at Sayeg Plastic Surgery in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
10 (34)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sayeg Plastic Surgery
    30603 Southfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 526-9090
  2. 2
    Michigan Cosmetic-reconstructive Surgery
    29110 Inkster Rd Ste 250, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 213-2900
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Liposuction
Bedsores
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sayeg?

    Feb 04, 2020
    Just like what the saying goes, beauty is a joy forever. I wanted to wear clothes without any hindrance. " No layer of cake" in my body especially if I'm wearing a tight fitting blouse or pants. I have no hesitation at all. And I can say this was one of the best decisions of my life. The Staff at 63 Laser & Skin Clinic are very warm, polite, and caring. Dr. Sayeg is top notch and very professional, skilled, and concerned. I am so happy with the results. The post op pain is nothing compared to the joy and confidence liposuction brought me. What the best indication is that I have no regret and I love my liposuction results. I am going back for more operations.
    CRS. — Feb 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ayoub Sayeg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ayoub Sayeg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sayeg to family and friends

    Dr. Sayeg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sayeg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ayoub Sayeg, MD.

    About Dr. Ayoub Sayeg, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780616359
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ayoub Sayeg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayeg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sayeg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sayeg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sayeg works at Sayeg Plastic Surgery in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Sayeg’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayeg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayeg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayeg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayeg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ayoub Sayeg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.