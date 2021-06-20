Dr. Ayotunde Adeyeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adeyeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayotunde Adeyeri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ayotunde Adeyeri, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Ibadan College Of Med Ibadan Oyo Nigeria and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Adeyeri works at
Locations
Sterling Surgicare670 N Beers St Ste 2, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 217-3897
Sterling Surgicare - Freehold901 W Main St # 103, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 217-3897
Raritan Bay Medical Center3 Hospital Plz Ste 206, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 217-3897
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very good experience during vsg journey. Everyone was compassionate, professional, and reliable. I felt completely safe in Dr. Adeyeri's care.
About Dr. Ayotunde Adeyeri, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Columbia University at Harlem
- Columbia University at Harlem
- University Of Ibadan College Of Med Ibadan Oyo Nigeria
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adeyeri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adeyeri accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adeyeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeyeri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeyeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adeyeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adeyeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.