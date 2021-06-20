Overview

Dr. Ayotunde Adeyeri, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Ibadan College Of Med Ibadan Oyo Nigeria and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Adeyeri works at Sterling Surgicare in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ and Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.