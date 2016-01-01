Dr. Ogunfowora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayodele Ogunfowora, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ayodele Ogunfowora, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sumter, SC. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine.
Alm Counseling18 Barnette Dr, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 774-5599
Sandhills Medical Pharmacy40 Baldwin Ave, Lugoff, SC 29078 Directions (803) 408-3262
Sandhills Medical Foundation645 S Seventh St, Mc Bee, SC 29101 Directions (843) 335-8291
Sandhills Medical Pharmacy #230 Cuttino Rd, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 778-2442
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
Dr. Ogunfowora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogunfowora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogunfowora has seen patients for Conduct Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogunfowora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogunfowora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogunfowora.
