Overview

Dr. Ayodele Ogunfowora, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sumter, SC. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine.



Dr. Ogunfowora works at Samuel J Corbin Jr MD in Sumter, SC with other offices in Lugoff, SC and Mc Bee, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Conduct Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.