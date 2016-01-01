Dr. Ayodeji Nubi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nubi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayodeji Nubi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ayodeji Nubi, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Neurology & Surgery Specialties1978 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions (914) 734-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ayodeji Nubi, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nubi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nubi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nubi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nubi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nubi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nubi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.