Dr. Ayobami Ojutalayo, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Ayobami Ojutalayo, MD
Overview
Dr. Ayobami Ojutalayo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital, Exeter Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Ojutalayo works at
Locations
1
Access Primary Care242 Sutton St, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 655-1987
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Elliot Hospital
- Exeter Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ojutalayo?
Dr Ojutalayo is very kind and attentive. His office staff is very pleasant. I have always had acne problems for years which my old doctor could not treat me for but kept referring me to a dermatologist which I could not get a reasonable appointment. Dr Ojutalayo took care of both my primary care and dermatology needs. By the way, I also had botox and sclerotherapy done. I did not feel ashamed or uncomfortable explaining my needs.Wish I could give more than 5 stars. He is the best of the best.
About Dr. Ayobami Ojutalayo, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1396907812
Education & Certifications
- New Hampshire Dartmouth Family Medicine Residency
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Montclair State University
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ojutalayo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ojutalayo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ojutalayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ojutalayo works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ojutalayo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ojutalayo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ojutalayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ojutalayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.