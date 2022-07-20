See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Victoria, TX
Dr. Ayo Adu, MD

Sports Medicine Pain Management
5 (33)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ayo Adu, MD is a Sports Medicine Pain Management Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine Pain Management, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center.

Dr. Adu works at Adu Sports Medicine Clinic, Victoria, TX in Victoria, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Victoria Office
    9410 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy Ste 200, Victoria, TX 77904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 582-7900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Citizens Medical Center

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Richard Rosbottom — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Ayo Ado, MD

    • Sports Medicine Pain Management
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992966048
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Oklahoma HSC in Tulsa
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Toronto
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
