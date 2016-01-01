See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Levittown, PA
Dr. Aynur Rahman, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Aynur Rahman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Levittown, PA. 

Dr. Rahman works at Mercer Bucks Medical Associates in Levittown, PA with other offices in Hamilton, NJ and Richboro, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bradley A Fink DO PC
    1411 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA 19057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 943-2000
  2. 2
    445 White Horse Ave Ste 101, Hamilton, NJ 08610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 584-6221
  3. 3
    Richboro Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
    253 Twining Ford Rd, Richboro, PA 18954 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 943-2000
  4. 4
    Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Hamilton
    1 Hamilton Health Pl, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 586-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anxiety
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo

About Dr. Aynur Rahman, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134657125
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rahman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

