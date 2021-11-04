Dr. Aynur Okcay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okcay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aynur Okcay, MD
Overview
Dr. Aynur Okcay, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.
Locations
Mayo Clinic200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 266-9100
Northwest Allied Sleep Medicine At La Cholla6130 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 219-8342
- 3 2055 Kimball Ave Ste 101, Waterloo, IA 50702 Directions (319) 272-2112
Living Gem Professional Corp.7600 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 820-2736
Northwest Allied Physicians1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 315, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 901-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered all my life from Restless Leg Syndrome. Dr Ockay is the only Doctor who finally understood this condition. She listened and asked many questions. I took a medication called Ropinerole and after a few years needed larger doses ....it quitted working and i went through hell on my feet 24/7. Today i seldom have an episode and when i do I take a medication that works perfectly. She is one of the few who specialize and trained at Mayo Clinic.
About Dr. Aynur Okcay, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English, Turkish
Education & Certifications
- HOLY FAMILY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
