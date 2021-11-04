Overview

Dr. Aynur Okcay, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Okcay works at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN with other offices in Tucson, AZ, Waterloo, IA and Oro Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.