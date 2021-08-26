See All Rheumatologists in Lynn Haven, FL
Dr. Aymen Kenawy, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (89)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Aymen Kenawy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lynn Haven, FL. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

Dr. Kenawy works at Emerald Coast Rheumatology in Lynn Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    University of Florida and Shands Gainesville
    3890 Jenks Ave, Lynn Haven, FL 32444 (850) 208-0882

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
  • Northwest Florida Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Aug 26, 2021
    My first time seeing Dr. Kenwy I was very impresses he is very thorough and listens to what you have to say .I spent 45 min with him. I would highly recommend Dr. Kenawy .The staff are very friendly and compassionate .The office is very clean .
    Bruce — Aug 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aymen Kenawy, MD
    About Dr. Aymen Kenawy, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770780603
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Iberoamericana College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aymen Kenawy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenawy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kenawy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kenawy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kenawy works at Emerald Coast Rheumatology in Lynn Haven, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kenawy’s profile.

    Dr. Kenawy has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenawy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenawy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenawy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenawy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenawy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

