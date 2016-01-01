See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Dr. Aymen Elfiky, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aymen Elfiky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. Elfiky works at DANA FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dana Farber Cancer Institute
    44 Binney St, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 632-5945

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Anemia
Back Pain
Fever
Anemia
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Eczema
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Aymen Elfiky, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619131877
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aymen Elfiky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elfiky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elfiky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elfiky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elfiky works at DANA FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Elfiky’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Elfiky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elfiky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elfiky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elfiky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

