Dr. Ayme Schmeeckle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ayme Schmeeckle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband is a patient of Dr. Schmeeckle and I am so grateful to have found her. She was and has been amazing throughout his care.
About Dr. Ayme Schmeeckle, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1376754689
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
