Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (80)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, MD is a Registered Nurse in Livonia, MI. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Tarabishy works at Enhance Center for Interventional Spine and Sports in Livonia, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Enhance Center for Interventional Spine and Sports
    34020 7 Mile Rd Ste 101, Livonia, MI 48152 (248) 617-1916
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Enhance Center for Interventional Spine and Sports
    42645 Garfield Rd Ste 103, Clinton Township, MI 48038 (586) 286-7246

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  Henry Ford Hospital
  Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthritis
Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cryoablation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dorsal Root Ganglion Stimulation Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Implantable Peripheral Neurostimulator Chevron Icon
In-Office Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Intracept Procedure Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Lumbar Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Lumbar Decompression (MILD) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pain Pump Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Pulsed Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Thermocoagulation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Water-Cooled Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Priority Health

    Dec 01, 2022
    Everyone in the office has been exceptional. They take the time to more than listen. I finally feel understood.
    Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    English
    1568751550
    JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
    Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarabishy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tarabishy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tarabishy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarabishy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarabishy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarabishy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarabishy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

