Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarabishy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, MD is a Registered Nurse in Livonia, MI. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Tarabishy works at
Locations
-
1
Enhance Center for Interventional Spine and Sports34020 7 Mile Rd Ste 101, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 617-1916Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Enhance Center for Interventional Spine and Sports42645 Garfield Rd Ste 103, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 286-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tarabishy?
Everyone in the office has been exceptional. They take the time to more than listen. I finally feel understood.
About Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1568751550
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarabishy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarabishy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tarabishy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tarabishy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarabishy works at
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarabishy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarabishy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarabishy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarabishy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.