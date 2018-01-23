Overview

Dr. Ayman Tadros, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Tadros works at Trudell & Tadros Mds in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.