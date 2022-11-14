Overview

Dr. Ayman Salem, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health White Memorial, California Hospital Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Salem works at Lin Lemay Apc in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.