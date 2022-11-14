Dr. Ayman Salem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayman Salem, MD
Dr. Ayman Salem, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health White Memorial, California Hospital Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr Lin Lemay A Professional Corp.191 S Buena Vista St Ste 370, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 558-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Few days till surgery. Scared which is odd for me. Horrible pain for years. Love staff and surgeon. Begged many doctors for years to help me. He's 1st one to find a solution!
About Dr. Ayman Salem, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1407849110
Education & Certifications
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salem has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salem speaks Arabic.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.