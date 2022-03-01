Dr. Ayman Rawda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayman Rawda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ayman Rawda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Riverside Medical Center and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Rawda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Minis Pediatric Walk-In Clinic9939 Southwest Hwy, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 424-0909Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Pediatrics On Demand9930 Southwest Hwy, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 424-0900Monday10:00am - 10:00pmTuesday10:00am - 10:00pmWednesday10:00am - 10:00pmThursday10:00am - 10:00pmFriday10:00am - 10:00pmSaturday10:00am - 10:00pmSunday10:00am - 10:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Riverside Medical Center
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rawda?
This is a million-dollar staff, just amazing with my kids! The doctor is the best hands-down! Great with children.
About Dr. Ayman Rawda, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902911050
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rawda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rawda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rawda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rawda works at
Dr. Rawda speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rawda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rawda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.