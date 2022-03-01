Overview

Dr. Ayman Rawda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Riverside Medical Center and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Rawda works at Ayman Rawda, MD in Oak Lawn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.