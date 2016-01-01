Overview

Dr. Ayman Neoman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cook County Hospital



Dr. Neoman works at Dr. Todd K. Zynda, DO in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.