Dr. Ayman Morgan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They graduated from University of Ain Shams and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
CapitalCare Nephrology2125 River Rd Ste 303A, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Directions (518) 831-2500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Nathan Littauer Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Very profesional and very epic
- Nephrology
- English
- 1053336255
- SUNY Syracuse Upstate Med Univ
- New Jersey Med Sch
- Maryland General Hospital
- University of Ain Shams
- Nephrology
