Dr. Ayman Mahdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayman Mahdy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ayman Mahdy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ASYUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Mahdy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Cincinnati Medical Centercollege of Medicine222 Piedmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8787
-
2
University Pointe Surgical Hospital7750 Discovery Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8300
-
3
UC Physicians Office North7690 Discovery Dr Unit 2300, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8787
-
4
Uc Health - West Chester Hospital7700 University Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 298-8057
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahdy?
For the past two years, it has been the most fortunate happenstance event in my medical history for me to be assigned to the care of Dr. Ayman Mahdy, MD, PhD, MBA. Dr. Mahdy is a consummate professional. His focus is on the medical treatment, care, and well-being of the patient. If a patient has a question, Dr. Mahdy willingly listens, then answers the question. He exhibits genuine concern for the welfare of his patients and goes to great lengths to ensure he has done as much as possible to help the patient. His intelligent assessment and approach to each patient’s medical condition speaks to his dedication to his medical art in furtherance of healing those in need of his services. His high rate of success and the quick recovery of patients who undergo a surgery conducted by Dr. Mahdy evidences this. These things I know to be true because they are true for me; I have experienced them. I am grateful for all Dr. Mahdy did for me in treating my medical needs.
About Dr. Ayman Mahdy, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1023248911
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ASYUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahdy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahdy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahdy works at
Dr. Mahdy has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahdy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahdy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.