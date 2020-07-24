See All Transplant Hepatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Ayman Koteish, MD

Transplant Hepatology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ayman Koteish, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Koteish works at Practice in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Transplant Institute
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Michael Haas — Jul 24, 2020
About Dr. Ayman Koteish, MD

Specialties
  • Transplant Hepatology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
NPI Number
  • 1720035272
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Good Samaritan Hosp Of Md, Internal Medicine
Medical Education
  • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ayman Koteish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koteish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Koteish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Koteish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Koteish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koteish.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koteish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koteish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

