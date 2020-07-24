Dr. Ayman Koteish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koteish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayman Koteish, MD
Overview
Dr. Ayman Koteish, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Koteish works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Transplant Institute2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koteish?
I was very very impressed. Dr Koteish has a fantastic bedside manner and a great “sense of humor”. I would recommend their team to anyone !
About Dr. Ayman Koteish, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- English, Arabic
- 1720035272
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hosp Of Md, Internal Medicine
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koteish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Koteish using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Koteish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koteish works at
Dr. Koteish speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Koteish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koteish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koteish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koteish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.