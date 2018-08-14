See All Family Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Ayman Jabr, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ayman Jabr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences Antigua, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Humboldt Park Health.

Dr. Jabr works at A Jabr MD SC in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Jabr St. Mary and Elizabith Medical Center
    2222 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 227-3770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
  • Humboldt Park Health

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 14, 2018
    Dr. Jabr is one of the most intelligent and kind human being. Dr. Jabr and staff are attentive to every need and cares for the well been of the patient and family members. Excellent care all the time.
    Maria M. De Jesus in Melrose Park, IL — Aug 14, 2018
