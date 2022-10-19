Overview

Dr. Ayman Iskander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Iskander works at SJH Cardiology Associates in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.