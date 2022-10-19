Dr. Iskander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayman Iskander, MD
Dr. Ayman Iskander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
SJH Cardiology Associates4820 W Taft Rd Ste 209, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 448-6215
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Lucky enough to have EMT that took me directly to St. Joes. Wheeled me right into operating room. Very fortunate Dr. Isklander was on duty and operated that night. I had two (100) percent blocked artery’s. One stent was done that night and one in the morning both by Dr.Islander. One heart cath and yearly check ups with a very gifted Dr. I really Lucked out.
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1972599728
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- SUNY Health Science Center
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Iskander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iskander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iskander has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iskander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iskander speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.