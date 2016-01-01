Overview

Dr. Ayman Ibrahim, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology|University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Ibrahim works at Neurology Consultants Of North Jersey in Bloomfield, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Seizure Disorders and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

