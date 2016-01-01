Overview

Dr. Ayman Hanna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Hanna works at BayCare Behavioral Hlth Assocs in Lutz, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Suicidal Ideation and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.