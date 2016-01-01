Dr. Hanna accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayman Hanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Ayman Hanna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Locations
Morton Plant North Bay Hospital-recovery Center21808 State Road 54, Lutz, FL 33549 Directions (813) 428-6100
Baycare Behavioral Health - Integrated Stabilization Unit8002 King Helie Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 841-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ayman Hanna, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1275567026
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hanna works at
