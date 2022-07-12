Overview

Dr. Ayman Elkadry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Kursk Med Institute and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Elkadry works at METRO-DETROIT ENDOCRINOLOGY CENTER in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.