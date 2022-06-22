Overview

Dr. Ayman Arouse, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Arouse works at First Step Pediatric Asscs PA in Cleburne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.