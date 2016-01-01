Overview

Dr. Ayman Alshami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alshami works at Pine Bluff Office in Pine Bluff, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.