Dr. Ayman Al-Hendy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ayman Al-Hendy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Zagazig University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Al-Hendy works at
Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3291
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first visit with Dr. AL-HENDY. I wish that I had him as a young woman. Not only was he so very pleasant, he had thoroughly made himself aware of my medical history, was eager to listen to my feelings regarding my needed concerns re my cyst. Did not insist on tests that would be duplicated by another doctor. Proposed a reasonable plan of treatment. Made a nerve racking a pleasant one! See him if you can!
About Dr. Ayman Al-Hendy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Canadian College Of Med Genetice Montreal Chldns Hospital|Canadian College Of Med Genetice Montreal Chldns Hospital|Canadian College Of Med Genetice Montreal Chldns Hospital|McMaster University|Royal University Hospital University Of Saskatchewon|McM
- Royal University Hospital University Of Saskatoon
- Royal U Hosp|Royal U Hosp|Royal University Hospital|Royal University Hospital
- Zagazig University, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Al-Hendy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Hendy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Al-Hendy speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Hendy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Hendy.
