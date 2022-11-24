Overview

Dr. Ayman Abdou, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Abdou works at Access Family Health Care in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.