Dr. Aylin Tansel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tansel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aylin Tansel, MD
Overview
Dr. Aylin Tansel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Tansel works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tansel?
About Dr. Aylin Tansel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1639497167
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tansel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tansel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tansel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tansel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tansel works at
Dr. Tansel has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tansel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tansel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tansel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tansel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tansel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.