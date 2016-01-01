Dr. Ayla Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayla Gordon, MD
Overview
Dr. Ayla Gordon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Marietta, OH.
Dr. Gordon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hospital400 Matthew St Ste 305, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
About Dr. Ayla Gordon, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1780079236
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.