Dr. Aykut Unsal, DO
Overview
Dr. Aykut Unsal, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 211, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates385 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 406, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Unsal is very knowledgeable and takes time to listen and evaluate his patients. His suggestion for a nasal treatment for seasonal allergies has helped me tremendously. I haven't had a sinus infection in over a year. I used to get them every few months while being treated by my prior ENT.
About Dr. Aykut Unsal, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English, Turkish
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia at Georgia Health Sciences University
- Rowan SOM, Jefferson Health, Our Lady of Lourdes
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unsal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Unsal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Unsal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Unsal speaks Turkish.
420 patients have reviewed Dr. Unsal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unsal.
