Dr. Aykut Bayrak, MD
Overview
Dr. Aykut Bayrak, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Ankara Fac Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Huntington Hospital.
Locations
-
1
LA IVF Clinic10 Congress St Ste 509, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 744-3288Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
LA IVF Clinic2140 Grand Ave, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 784-1071
-
3
LA IVF Clinic2080 Century Park E, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 286-2800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
LA IVF Clinic6386 Alvarado Ct, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 618-0516
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can not say enough good things about Dr.Bayrak and the whole staff at LA IVF. After a long 3 year journey of Secondary infertility. I just graduated at 10 weeks after my first IVF cycle. They make you feel like you are family here and not just a number. The process is a challenging one to go through and Dr.Bayrak and the staff are exceptional at making it as easy of a process as possible on their end. Answering endless questions and really making you feel like the odds are in your favor unlike so many other places. Dr.Bayrak is always upfront and honest even when it may not be what you want to hear. I would definitely recommend LA IVF to all my friends and loved ones.
About Dr. Aykut Bayrak, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 27 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Mandarin, Romanian, Spanish and Turkish
- 1679586218
Education & Certifications
- University Southern CA
- New York Methodist Hospital
- U Ankara Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayrak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bayrak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bayrak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bayrak speaks Cantonese, Mandarin, Mandarin, Romanian, Spanish and Turkish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayrak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayrak.
