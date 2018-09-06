Overview

Dr. Ayisha Gani, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Floyd Medical Center, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.



Dr. Gani works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Canton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.