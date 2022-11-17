Overview

Dr. Ayham Shneker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital and Connally Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Shneker works at Sant Antonio Premiere Internal in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Floresville, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.