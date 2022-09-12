Overview

Dr. Ayham Ashkar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Ashkar works at Texas Breast Specialists in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.