Dr. Ayham Ashkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayham Ashkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ayham Ashkar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Ashkar works at
Locations
-
1
Oakland Medical Group PC3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 204, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 808-3215
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashkar?
Dr. Ashkar is a remarkable physician! He’s extremely knowledgable, more than willing to answer all your questions, shows you your PET Scans on the computer & gives you a website to learn more. Most of all, he’s extremely caring & understands your emotions! My initial appointment with him lasted an hour! My initial app’t was scheduled for a month after my diagnosis. His office moved the app’t up 2 weeks because Dr. Ashkar didn’t want me to spend all that time worrying! I really appreciated his concern. He’s one terrific Doc!!!
About Dr. Ayham Ashkar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1417084799
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Damascus Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashkar works at
Dr. Ashkar has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashkar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.