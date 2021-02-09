Dr. Ayham Alshaar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alshaar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayham Alshaar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ayham Alshaar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Alshaar works at
Locations
-
1
Central Hernando Surgical Associates P A11333 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 597-4499Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Ultimate Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alshaar?
I never realized that there was a decent physician's office out there. I always clump them all into the same category. Mostly rushed, attitudes and inattentiveness. I was definitely impressed with this office. Dr. Alshaar is amazing and his staff could not have been any nicer or more helpful. Dr. spent a great deal of time asking and answering all of my questions so I was able to leave with a sense of accomplishment. Now if only I could find a primary doctor that can hold a flame to these guys.....
About Dr. Ayham Alshaar, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Arabic
- 1669411740
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alshaar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alshaar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alshaar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alshaar works at
Dr. Alshaar has seen patients for Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alshaar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alshaar speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alshaar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alshaar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alshaar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alshaar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.